Alligator Point Road erodes again after storm

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

October 19, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Franklin County officials issued an advisory Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nestor.

They warned that there was a strong possibility of Alligator Point Road eroding because of the storm.

"This doesn't surprise us." Said, Franklin County Commissioner Bert Boldt.

It happened just as expected. Alligator Point Road eroded during Nestor.

Boldt says there's a history of it happening.

He said, "We knew that this road, which is right on the beach, is chronically eroded every time we have a storm. It's in one way or another eroded."

The small two-lane road in Alligator Point was paved temporarily for passage after the last time this happened.

Immediately after Nestor, Commissioner Boldt says a road crew was already working on repairing it again.

But, he say they want more.

"Really what we hope for is that the state will seriously consider taking this road back. We put in millions and millions of dollars in keeping this road passable over the years. We've been an excellent steward of taking care of this road. We really need some help from the state." He said.

Boldt says there were no other areas of flooding or concerns in the other parts of the county.

Kirk Jackson is grateful for that. He just took bought a shop in Carrabelle in July.

"We were ready and prepared enough in case something did happen. I'm just happy that everything turned out okay." Said, Jackson, the part owner of Christie's Cottage Living.

Their lights flickered for about 15 minutes, he said. But now they're open for business.

"It just cleared up and now it's beautiful. Come on down." Jackson said.

Commissioner Boldt says they expect to have Alligator Point Road repaved and passable by Sunday.

He says they hope to keep it a two-lane road.