Alligator Point Road repaved after Tropical Storm blows through

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 21, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Alligator Point Road has been repaved after Tropical Storm Nestor damaged it. The damage was so bad on Saturday, cars were unable to drive on it.

The road has been there for almost thirty years, and it's essential for those on the water. But it's no stranger to erosion. Because of this, officials came prepared in placing new asphault and cement within just nine hours after the storm damaged the road. This is only a temporary solution, but the county is working to fix it for good.

“We are working with FEMA for a permanent rebuild of the road," Franklin County Commissioner Bert Boldt told us, "But FEMA will only pay for that road if it goes right back here on the beach where it is, where it is impaired to begin with. But that is the funding we are working towards.”

The rebuilding project will take place in January. Franklin County hopes the road goes back to the state.