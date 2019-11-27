Allison Christmas Spectacular light show kicks off with news lights, song

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A local holiday hot spot will be brighter than ever before.

The Allison Christmas Spectacular in Havana will boast more than 200,000 new LED lights and a new song choreographed with the lights. Creator Daniel Allison said he spent hours creating the lighting arrangment for 'Little Drummer Boy.'

The event will kick off on Thanksgiving and run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily until New Years night. The address is 240 Sandy Creek Road in Havana.

To avoid traffic, plan to visit the lights on a week-night rather than the weekend.