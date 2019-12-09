Amazon claims Trump interfered with Pentagon contract

Amazon says President Trump abused his position to apply “improper pressure” on Pentagon decision-makers to stop Amazon from winning a military contract worth billions.

A formal protest was unsealed at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Monday. It alleges Trump “launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks” against Amazon to try to undermine its bid and hurt CEO Jeff Bezos. It also claims Trump views Bezos as a political enemy because of his ownership of The Washington Post.

The complaint calls for the Department of Defense to revisit the situation to award the $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft.

The White House refused to comment. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Pentagon spokesperson said an expert team decided which company to select for the contract and that there were no external influences.

Copyright 2019 WISN via CNN. All rights reserved.