Amber Alert issue for missing 3-year-old girl out of Orange Co.

February 10, 2020

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Monday morning for a 3-year-old girl missing out of Apopka, Florida.

Madeline Mejia was last seen near the 600 block of East Orange Street in Apopka. She was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes, according to the FDLE. She is Hispanic, has brown eyes, is about 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

FDLE says she was abducted and was last seen in a black two-door sedan with Texas plates. The car's windows are lightly tinted. A white-Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and jeans is the driver. FDLE says he has long brown hair and facial hair.

If you have any information on Mejia's location, contact the FDLE or the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or call 911.

