Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl in Jacksonville

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 6, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — An amber alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl from Jacksonville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Taylor Williams was last seen near the 600 block of Ivy Street in Jacksonville. She was wearing purple and pink pajamas the last time someone saw her, FDLE says.

FDLE says Williams is black, about 3 feet tall, weighs around 50 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where she may be, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

Copyright 2019 WCTV, All rights reserved.