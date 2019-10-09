Amber Alert issued in Florida for missing 2-year-old boy

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 9, 2019

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has activated an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year old boy.

FDLE says the boy, Jenzell Cintron Perez could have been abducted by 33-year-old Sugey Perez Diaz. They say Jenzell was last seen in Orlando wearing only a diaper. An unknown man could also be involved in the abduction.

FDLE says if Sugey is located, do not approach her or the child. You should instead calmly call 9-1-1 immediately with your location and an accurate description.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.