Amber Alert suspects identified

February 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has confirmed to WCTV the identities of two suspects connected to Monday's Amber Alert.

Kevin Olmeda-Velis and Tania Fortin-Duarte are currently being held in the Leon County Jail.

Right now, their relationship to the child or family is unknown.

This is a developing story. WCTV will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more information.

