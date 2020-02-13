Amber Alert suspects taken to Orange County Jail

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The couple arrested in connection to the Amber Alert issued out of Apopka earlier this week has been taken back to Orange County to face charges.

Tania Fortin-Duarte and Kevin Olmeda-Velis were accused of interfering with child custody. They were booked into the Orange County Jail Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol just released a video Wednesday night showing troopers arresting the pair on I-10 in Tallahassee after a statewide Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Madeline Mejia.

the video shows troopers with guns drawn getting four people out of the car one by one. Then, you can see little Madeline retrieved from the car and carried to safety.

Fortin-Duarte and Olmeda-Velis are expected in court Friday morning.

