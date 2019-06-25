American Legion Post Commander arrested on gambling charge

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The commander of American Legion Post 291 in Steinhatchee is accused of allowing illegal gambling payouts.

Taylor County deputies arrested Barry Cantrell on Saturday, June 22.

According to the arrest warrant, special agents with Florida’s Alcohol, Beverage and Tobacco division say the American Legion post in Steinhatchee housed seven gambling machines.

The warrant says on at least three occasions in the past six months, a special agent was able to get a cash payout from employees at the post. Those payouts were between $15-$25.

Cantrell is charged with keeping a gambling house, a third degree felony. He was released on his own recognizance shortly after his arrest.

