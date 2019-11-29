American Legion hosts 35th annual Thanksgiving Tallahassee celebration

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The 35th annual Thanksgiving Tallahassee celebration was held at the American Legion Post 13, for anyone in the Tallahassee community that may away from home, or looking for a community to celebrate Thanksgiving with.

Leaders in Tallahassee, Leon County, and the state of Florida served food to those in need.

Governor Ron DeSantis, Representative Lorranne Ausley, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna, and Tallahassee City Commissioner Elaine Bryant all volunteered at the event.

"We have many food insecure people in our community, and you know, we should be doing this every day, but at least one day, Thanksgiving, through the generosity of so many people, we're going to feed over 800 people today," said Representative Ausley.

"We're giving food to folks who don't necessarily have a place to go on Thanksgiving," said Governor DeSantis. "Thanksgiving is a time to thank God we're Americans, all the blessings we have, but I think part of being thankful is being able to step up and help others, and so we're happy to do that."

The cooking and serving were completely volunteer-driven .

"We're fortunate enough that everybody's calling us in September and October wanting to take on their task and their role," said organizer Jason Ghazvini.

Daniel Manausa was helping out for the sixth year in a row.

"My wife's here, my sons are here, it's a great way to start the day, be a part of a great community, give a little back, meet nice people, and then go home and take a nap and eat!" he said.

Helping those in need is second nature to event organizers.

"This is really how we spend Thanksgiving, we start at 4:00 a.m., finish at 2:00, 3:00 in the afternoon. This is really something that's part of our tradition," said Ghazvini.

