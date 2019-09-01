American Red Cross preparing to help shelter those in need from hurricane Dorian

By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

American Red Cross board member Tom Derzypolski spoke with WCTV to provide an update on how their organization is preparing to shelter those in the path of hurricane Dorian.

Derzypolski highlighted that the American Red Cross is always ready for this type of a scenario, but when a hurricane is coming through the Caribbean, he says that triggers many steps to begin mobilizing efforts. Those efforts include speaking with local and state officials within the possibly impacted areas to ensure pre-planned shelter locations are still an option when they are called upon. Another step that gets triggered in this process is mobilizing Red Cross volunteers to the area where a tropical storm or hurricane has made landfall.

The Red Cross encourages any visitors of a local shelter to bring along items for each member of their family to help lift possible burdens during and after the storm. A complete list of those items can be found HERE.

Derzypolski tells us that any shelter you stay in is not intended to be permanent. He says to plan to stay in the shelter for twelve to thirty-six hours as the storm approaches.

For more information about the American Red Cross, head over to their website redcross.org.

