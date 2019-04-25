American Red Cross to 'sound the alarm' this weekend in Valdosta

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The American Red Cross is making a push to prevent home fires.

On Saturday the Red Cross will be 'sounding the alarm' throughout Valdosta as volunteers aim to install hundreds of smoke detectors.

The organizations is holdings its second Sound the Alarm, Save a Life campaign. The Red Cross has already attributed the campaign to saving nearly 600 lives across the country.

As part of the campaign, volunteers will be installing free smoke detectors in homes around the country. Valdosta is one of only 100 communities nation wide chosen to participate.

The Red Cross says these communities are chosen based on statistics and history from local fire departments and fire marshals. Twelve of these 100 'high risk' communities are in Georgia.

On Saturday volunteers will be installing smoke detectors in neighborhoods around Valdosta. They will also be teaching homeowners about fire safety, and the importance of forming a fire evacuation plan.

"The Red Cross strives to educate on disaster preparedness," said Executive Director Terri Jenkins. "Hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, but again it's the home fire we hone in on the most because we are responding, not just in our 20 county area but within the state everyday, 24/7 we have wonderful volunteers that go out in to the field at all hours of the day and night respond."

Red Cross officials said the organization responds to about 2,800 home-fire related emergencies in Georgia every year. They said smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

Officials in case of a fire, residents only have about two minutes to evacuate.

The Red Cross is still looking for volunteers for the Saturday campaign in Valdosta. Organizers hope to install at least 200 smoke detectors. Across the nation, the Red Cross aims to install 100,000 alarms.