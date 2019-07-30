American flag cross-country tour stops in Tallahassee

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

July 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- One American flag, 48 states, 14,500 miles in 110 days.

It's the 10th Annual Patriot Tour.

It journeys across the country to raise awareness and money for disabled veterans and their families.

It started in May in Milwaukee. Tuesday, the tour stopped in Tallahassee.

The American flag was escorted by about fifteen motorcycle riders from Pensacola.

"With great honors that I present to you the American Flag." Said, Robert Booth during the ceremony that officially transfers the flag to riders in Tallahassee.

"The American flag, our liberties are very important to all of us." Said, Jim Davis, a retired marine from the Pensacola chapter.

Volunteer riders with the non-profit organization, Nation of Patriots are the ones taking the American flag from city to city. Most of the riders are retired military.

"That's what we live to do is ride." Davis said.

Davis says it's important to take part in such a wonderful cause because of all the expenses disabled veterans have to face.

"It makes us feel good to do that. We feel it's a part of our duty to do that, to help our brothers in arm." Davis said.

Dave Grabow is with the Tallahassee chapter. He says they were able to provide approximately $3,000 to help a veteran in Tallahassee with expenses last year.

Grabow is not a veteran himself. He says it's his patriotism and desire to help others that drive him to participate in the Patriot Tour.

"You get people standing alongside the road providing their gratitude to the flag and to the veterans. It's a fantastic experience." He said.

A banner also rides along with the American flag on the tour. Those involved in the tour sign it and write messages to veterans on it.

Booth said, "It's a great honor to take part in this. It's a wonderful thing."

The Tallahassee riders will leave around 8:30 Wednesday morning to take the flag to its next stop in Jacksonville. The group there will ride it to Georgia.

The Patriot Tour returns to Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on Saturday, September 7 with a motorcycle parade and a closing ceremony, during which the flag will be retired. A celebration follows.

The organization says nearly $1 million has been raised through this grassroots effort since the Nation of Patriots' inception in 2009.

Over the last decade riders have traveled 166,000 miles and helped nearly 400 disabled veterans and their families.

The organization's volunteer force consists of 130 national representatives, four executive officers and five board members.

More information about the Patriot Tour, the Nation of Patriots and donor opportunities can be found at

nationofpatriots.org.