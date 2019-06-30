An experience like no other, Tallahassee's first Infinity Con

By: Richie Pergolizzi | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It’s a gathering place full of comic book and science fiction fans alike.

Tallahassee’s first ever Infinity Con was met with large crowds at the Donald Tucker Civic Center on Saturday and for many, it has been a passion since the beginning.

“I remember staying with my grandfather when I was young and he introduced me to it. It brings that close to home.” said Florida Garrison of the 501st Legion, Lance Tomkins. “When I’m out there in costume having a kid walk up to you and think you are that character. There is no other experience like it.” said Tomkins.

Hundreds of people were excited to come from all around the Big Bend to see a Con on a scale like this, finally come to Florida’s Capital.

“It’s amazing, it’s an awesome opportunity to bring this to Tallahassee, bring this joy, the fandom to local people of Tallahassee which they haven’t had for awhile but now you get to experience it.” said Tomkins.

The event coordinator David Herringer, hopes to hold another Infinity Con in Tallahassee next year.