Andrew Gillum announcing that he will be going to rehab

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 15, 2020

Andrew Gillum announced that he will be going to rehab after an incident in Miami on Thursday. In a recent response, Gillum said:

"I now need to firmly focus on myself and my family. I will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future.

"I want to apologize to my family, friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years.

"I ask that you respect my and my family’s privacy during this time. Thank you."