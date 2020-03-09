Animal therapy handler continues to heal through treatment

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After almost a decade of helping others, animal therapy trainer Richard Gardner is going from healer to healing.

The long time animal therapy handler and his dog, Bogey, have brought joy to hundreds through Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Animal Therapy. But now, Richard is Bogey's newest patient.

Bogey is more than just 'man's best friend.' She is a bit of a miracle. Ten years ago she was diagnosed with GME, an inflammatory disease impacted the central nervous system. She was given a 5% chance of survival.

"Looking back, I know why she lived, and the Lord let her live, was because she had a role to play in animal therapy," Gardner said. "We have a unique bond. She understands my mannerisms and my thoughts, I think."

Over the last eight years, the two went on more than 1,000 patient visits. While they treat a wide variety of patients, they primarily visit those going through neurological rehab.

Gardner remembers seeing miracles work through Bogey, and her instinct of healing.

"At the minimum, these dogs provide a distraction from what's going on in their daily life, maybe their treatments, maybe some pain they're feeling," said Stephanie Perkins, Director of Animal Therapy at TMH. "On the scientific end it lowers cortisol levels, lowers blood pressure, releases stress busting endorphins to make people feel better."

Now, Bogey is finding a new, but familiar lap. Gardner said he never imagined Bogey would one day help him through his own treatment.

Gardner is battling cancer for the second time, and they have along road of therapy ahead. As Gardner sits and receives treatment, his healer, and their need to give back, is never far away.

"The other people come first. There are a lot of people out there hurting more than me," Gardner said. "I'm going to lick this cancer, there's no doubt about it. I'm not, the good Lord is."

TMH Animal Therapy says without teams like Richard and Bogey, this kind of healing and support wouldn't be possible. Animal Therapy officials are always looking for new volunteer teams.

