Annual International Food Festival at FAMU

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The sixth annual International Food Festival was held in the Hansel Tookes Recreational Center at FAMU Friday afternoon.

Food from India, Jamaica, countries in Africa and more were all spread out and available for free.

Organizers say it's to raise awareness of the various cultures represented by international students, faculty and staff.

They say it also promotes diversity and friendship.

FAMU student Chelsea Brereton said, "The main one I liked was Bahamas, where I'm from. The Haitian food, too. I liked it as well. I sample it all the time when I go to travel in Miami. My fiance is Haitian as well, so it gave me a good experience. I liked Singapore, Jamaican, all of that."

Along with the food, vendors and performers were also on-hand to educate students on dress, music, dance, art and other traditions.

The first program was in April 2014 and it has been a collaboration between Student Health Services, International Education and Development and Campus Recreation.