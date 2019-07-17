Annual golf tournament raises money for American Cancer Society

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Every swing is making a difference in Valdosta as hundreds of golfers take to the greens for a good cause.

Nearly 250 golfers hit the links this at Stone Creek Golf Course for cancer research, a tradition more than 40 years in the making.

"That's what this is for, to provide a way. Maybe, if we can find something, somewhere," said Mike Fletcher. "It's a brutal sickness. It doesn't care about anybody, or where you're from or what you have. It's all about what happens. So we need this research, and we need the funding to help cure people, not just in this country but others."

Mike Fletcher has participated in the golf tournament for years. He was diagnosed with leukemia ten years. Now he takes each shot, hoping others can have the same future as a strong survivor.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk has been leading the tournament for 38 years. Growing from about six groups to sixty, it has become one of the largest benefit tournaments in the state.

"There's probably not a foursome out here who doesn't have someone in that foursome that cancer has affected their family," Paulk said. "Cancer affects everybody. I lost a sister to it, my other sister's a survivor, other people in my family, so many friends I've lost to it. It's a special crusade for me."

Every part of this tournament is sponsored or donated by companies and individuals in the community, including use of Stone Creek Golf Course. Organizers expect to raise more than $40,000 for the American Cancer Society.

A small ball making a big impact in the lives of families across South Georgia.

The tournament runs through Friday.