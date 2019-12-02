Anonymous donor gives $1,500 to help pay Leon County Schools lunch debts

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — An anonymous donation of $1,500 was gifted to Leon County Schools Nutrition Services to pay off students' outstanding lunch debts.

The money will provide meals for up to 10 Leon County Schools, the district says.

Schools in the area will provide security and a hot plate for roughly 300 students.

"It goes a long way," Nutrition Services director James Howcroft says. "It is very important because no child in Leon County will ever have food taken away from them."

The district says around 10 schools in the county are in meal debt. Thirty schools in the district participate in its community eligibility provision, which allows schools to offer free, nutritious school meals to all students through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

This is done instead of collecting individual applications for free and reduced price meals for students at those schools.

To find out how you can make donations to help feed Leon County Schools students, head to its website or call 850-487-7100.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.