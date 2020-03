By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

A 40-year-old female is the latest Leon County resident to test positive for coronavirus, according to the county Department of Health.

According to a news release, the case is travel-related but no other details are available at this time.

