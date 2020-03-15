Second Lowndes Co. COVID-19 case is hospital employee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Georgia Department of Public Health announced another COVID-19 case in Lowndes County on Sunday. They are saying the person is currently not being hospitalized.

According to the South Health District of DPH, this person "does share a connection" to the other presumptive positive case in the same county.

The total number of confirmed cases in the southern district is currently two. DPH says it is possible the number will grow as the pandemic continues.

The Georgia Department of Health provides the latest numbers at noon everyday. Currently there are 99 cases of COVID-19 in the sate. One person died from the disease.

