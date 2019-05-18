Another horse dies at Santa Anita Park, 24th since December

A 24th horse has died at the famed Santa Anita Park in California.

The park's director said the horse, Commander Coil, injured its shoulder while training.

The injury was so severe, the park euthanized the 3-year-old gelding.

The track closed for three weeks in March after the deaths of the first 22 horses.

Various reforms involving race-day medication and safety were instituted on March 15.

Two days after racing resumed, an additional one died.

A total of two dozen horses have died since December 26.

