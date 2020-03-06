Another presumptive positive COVID-19 coronavirus case reported in Atlanta area

By: CBS46

March 6, 2020

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Georgia Department of Public Health has notified the Floyd County Emergency Care Center that a patient at the facility has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The department says a 46 year-old woman came to the facility on Saturday, February 29 with flu-like symptoms. The patient was screened and tested positive for the Coronavirus but not COVID-19.

The patient returned to the care center on Tuesday with worsening symptoms and she was subsequently admitted to the hospital and placed in isolation. She was then tested for COVID-19 and preliminary tests were deemed to be positive. Additional testing has been conducted but the results have yet to come back.

Friday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Health said they were awaiting test results conducted after the woman tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Those test results were sent to the CDC for confirmation. According to the GDPH, testing at most state laboratories, including Georgia, is just beginning; and due to previous flaws in the test components sent to state laboratories, the CDC requires all presumptive positives for COVID-19 be sent to them for verification at this time. We expect to have results from the CDC in the coming days.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not confirmed initial test results for this patient. The Georgia Department of Public Health has requested expedited processing for an official determination,” said Governor Kemp in a press release. “To prevent the spread of incomplete or inaccurate information, we encourage Georgians to rely on guidance from the CDC, the DPH, and my office. We will continue to provide regular updates to keep the public informed and ensure the health and safety of families across our state.”

Meanwhile, the Floyd Emergency Care Center says they have notified caregivers who treated the patient and also all of the patients who may have had contact with any of the caregivers.

Copyright 2020 CBS46. All rights reserved.