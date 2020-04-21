Another round of severe storms moving in Thursday

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued an Enhanced risk (level three of five) for the Big Bend and South Georgia for this Thursday.

An upper level wave currently in southern California will move off through the southern Untied States over the next several days, strengthening as it moves. Unlike this past Sunday's storms, the wave will stay off to our north.

However, the cold and warm fronts attached to the system will move through our area, developing strong to severe thunderstorms in the southeast.

Since this system is still a few days out, it's too early to forecast the exact timing of Thursdays storms. However, the system will likely move through during the day.

Main hazards to expect with the incoming storms will be high wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Make sure to monitor the forecast over the next several days and have multiple ways to receive information. Great resources are the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App and NOAA Weather Radios. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather team will also be working hard to keep you updated on the storms both on air and online.

