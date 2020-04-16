Another round of severe weather possible Sunday night

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Another storm system may bring another shot of severe weather to the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday into Sunday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire viewing area under what would be considered a level 2-out-of-5 risk of severe weather.

Another storm system will likely develop early Sunday over the southern Great Plains and march through the Southeast into Monday. Reasonable upper-level dynamics along with moisture and wind shear will set the stage once again for damaging winds and tornadoes in the Deep South. The highest threat will stay to the northwest of the Big Bend and South Georgia, but a threat equivalent to level 2 will be in place for the viewing area.

As of this post, the arrival of a likely squall line will be late Sunday night into early Monday morning. The European model is a bit faster, with the American GFS a little bit slower.

It's important to have a way to receive weather advisories - especially during the overnight hours.