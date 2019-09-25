Anticipation at all-time high as Winnersville Classic sells out

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- This weekend, Titledown is divided as Valdosta and Lowndes face off on Friday.

Tickets for the Winnersville Classic are already sold out.

It's truly the day the Winnersville community looks forward to all year long; whether a Viking or Wildcat, fans all around Titletown are getting ready for this year's clash.

At Spirit Screen Printing, the Winnersville Trophy is awaiting to be refurbished before it calls one of the schools home for the next year.

Store owners say this week is always the busiest week of the year. No matter what color fans wear, this game is about fans supporting the kids on the field.

"I think it brings everybody together," said Randy Steedley with Spirit Screen Printing. "They like to say they're divided, but they're all going to be there together, they're all going to enjoy the game. I think when they're not playing each other, majority of people cheer for both teams, whether they say it or not. We want them to both do well, but that night we can be divided."

Spirit says it's the calm before the storm, so advice for fans; get your gear as early as possible.

Entering Friday, both teams are undefeated, so it's no surprised tickets are sold out for the game. But, Lowndes High School does plan on livestreaming the game for anyone who wasn't able to get tickets.

A reminder from Lowndes: No tailgaters will be allowed to set up until 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The school is also offering extra parking and a shuttle service that'll be in the grass lot across from Walmart.