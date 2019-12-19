Antonio Gilliam no longer taking Tallahassee Chief of Police job

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Antonio Gilliam is no longer accepting the Tallahassee Chief of Police job.

Tallahassee Director of Communications Alison Faris sent WCTV the following statement on behalf of City Manager Reese Goad:

Today, I was notified by Antonio Gilliam of his decision to rescind his acceptance of the employment agreement he signed on December 4, 2019, committing to be Tallahassee’s Police Chief. This news is unexpected, and I am disappointed that he has chosen to step away at this point in the process. We will take the time necessary to determine next steps in moving forward. In the meantime, Chief Steve Outlaw will continue to lead the department. I have full confidence in the Tallahassee Police Department and their ability to continue meeting the challenges we face as a community and the expectations of our residents.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said on Twitter Gilliam turned down the job over contract disputes. According to Matlow, Gilliam wanted total control over hiring and firing his command staff and a six-year deal where he could only be terminated with cause.

Antonio Gilliam requested autonomy of hiring/firing his command staff and a six year agreement in which he could only be terminated with cause. After weeks of negotiations he wasn’t able to secure these two. — Jeremy Matlow (@JeremyMatlowTLH) December 19, 2019

City Manager says that Gilliam was “frustrated with how long the contract was taking.” Gilliam says that he already put his home on the market and secured a place to live in Tallahassee. — Jeremy Matlow (@JeremyMatlowTLH) December 19, 2019

WCTV has obtained a memo from the St. Petersburg Police Department indicating Gilliam has a new role there.

An office memo from St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway sent Thursday morning says Assistant Chief Gilliam will be reassigned to take over the department's Administrative Services Bureau effective Monday, January 6, 2020.

Gilliam was slated to begin his new role as Tallahassee's top cop that day.

We have reached out to Gilliam for comment but have not heard back. St. Petersburg PD Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernandez says Gilliam has no comment either way.

WCTV has also reached out to various Tallahassee city officials, including Mayor John Dailey and multiple city commissioners. So far, they are not commenting on Gilliam's decision to back out of the job.

Gilliam was selected as Tallahassee's next top cop on December 4 after an extensive nationwide search.

Gilliam has worked at St. Petersburg PD for 18 years. He was the department's Assistant Chief of Police before applying for the TPD Chief gig.

The other two finalists for the Tallahassee Chief job were TPD Majors Lawrence Revell and Lonnie Scott.

Former TPD Chief Michael DeLeo submitted his letter of resignation on June 12, and it went into effect on July 5. Steve Outlaw took over as Interim Chief of Police on July 6, and he has served in the role ever since.

The memo can be found on this page as "St. Petersburg PD memo 12.19.19."

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.