Antonio Gilliam named Tallahassee Chief of Police

December 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee has announced Antonio Gilliam as the new chief of the Tallahassee Police Department.

“I am deeply humbled and honored by the opportunity to come back to my beloved hometown to serve as Chief of Police in Tallahassee and to work alongside the dedicated men and women of TPD,” Gilliam said in a statement. “We will diligently join with all segments of the community to enhance public safety and the peaceful quality of life in our Capital City.”

Gilliam was raised in the Bond Community, attended Rickards High School, and graduated Cum Laude from FSU.

He has worked at the St. Petersburg Police Department for 18 years, and currently serves as the Assistant Chief of Police. He oversees the Investigative Services Bureau and a $20 million budget.

Gilliam was one of the original 12 members of the St. Petersburg Street Crimes Unit and has held positions in the Field Training Division, Vice and Narcotics, and Uniform Services Bureau. He was named the 2018 ABC Action News First Responder of the Year for the Tampa/St. Petersburg area.

“I have strong confidence that Chief Gilliam will demonstrate his commitment and expertise by immediately engaging with the community to address violent crime, specifically gun violence involving our youth,” City Manager Reese Goad, who chose Gilliam out of the finalists, said. “He grew up on the Southside, so he has firsthand knowledge of our community - because it’s his hometown.”

In an interview in November with WCTV, Gilliam said his number one priority is to bring the community and the police department together.

Other goals of Gilliam's include hiring more police officers (TPD currently has 44 vacancies) and tackling high crime numbers.

"I want to try different strategies to make sure we implement plans to at least lower the amount of shootings. I don't know if we can ever stop it completely, but I think we can do a lot more to lower the amount of shootings and the number of illegal guns throughout the community," he said.

During his presentation at the community meet-and-greet, Gilliam discussed his 10,000 Steps per Day Initiative. The goal is to get officers out of their vehicles and meeting community members face to face.

The other two finalists were TPD Major Lawrence Revell and TPD Major Lonnie Scott.

"All three of the finalists are outstanding individuals who have earned our respect and gratitude," said City Manager Reese Goad.

As TPD Chief, Gilliam will report to Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber.

Gilliam will officially start his role as chief on January 6, 2020.

