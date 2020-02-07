Apalachicola National Forest resumes normal park hours

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Apalachicola National Forest closed day-use recreational areas as a response to the storms that threatened the area. Today they reopen the sites to the public.

Forest Service personnel inspected the sites to make sure there was no hazards to guest. After a search of the area, they gave the go ahead to resume normal operations.

For more information, you can reach out to the Wakulla Ranger Station at (850) 926-3561 or the Apalach Ranger Station at (850) 643-2282.

