Apartment building under construction in Jacksonville leveled by fire

January, 12, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a heavy fire at a building under construction last night.

At least three units were dispatched to the raging inferno. Videos posted to the JFRD Twitter depict an entire building engulfed in flames.

One user on Twitter shared a picture from I-295. The images shows just how bright the flames were in the night sky from a considerable distance.

The fire ultimately leveled the entire building. The aftermath is an empty lot with charred wood strewn about.

One concerned resident questioned how the fire burned so quickly in a building that would have eventually housed families. The department assures that fire preventatives were not in place yet since the building was still under construction.

