Aqua Fresh fish farm developer in Woodville says his project is environmentally friendly

January 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A new business in Leon County has some residents concerned about pollution, but the owner says he is focused on being environmentally sustainable.

The Hines Aqua Fresh Farm will produce vegetables and organic fish; it's "aquaponics," meaning the water recirculates, eliminating liquid waste, and allowing the vegetables and fish to help each other develop.

Tilapia and striped bass will be produced at the location and may be sold locally.

Owner and developer Alvin Hines says he has been studying the concept for the last eight years, and he understands the importance of sustainability.

"I care about the environment. Especially here, we have the Wakulla Spring basin, and I wanted to make sure it was safe," said Hines. "I met with the local residents to explain to them how the system works, that

there's no discharge, any nitrates or anything seeping down into the basin."

Hines educated residents on his project at an open house at the Woodville Community Library on Tuesday night.

Some were concerned about the implications for the environment and groundwater, posting their worries on Facebook. Hines says pollution from his business simply isn't possible.

"There's no environmental impact. We actually built the building out of insulated foam block, which is some of the newest environmentally friendly stuff out there. No water will be discharged into the land, the 16 acres that we have here," said Hines.

The property in Woodville is one of the largest of its kind in the area, using 100,000 square feet.

The system is a closed loop, with water filtered through the vegetables and the fish. Hines says it will circulate 24 hours a day, without any escaping.

Any solid waste will be sold to local businesses and nurseries as fertilizer.

Hines says he expects to be held to the highest environmental standard possible and is currently working with the Florida Department of Agriculture on his final certificate.

His base plan met the state's BMP requirements, and he says he's improved it further since then.

Construction should be complete in the next 90 days, with the farm in operation around the end of the year.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has not responded to request for comment on the project.

