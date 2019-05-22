Arbitrator rules in favor of terminated Tallahassee police officer

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – An arbitrator ruled Tuesday in favor of a former Tallahassee Police Department officer who was fired last summer after shooting at a suspect.

Damien Pearson was terminated in August 2018 for a "violation of General Order 60 Response to Resistance, specifically the Deadly Force Guidelines."

Pearson fired his weapon at a suspect after the man struck the officer's patrol car with his vehicle. The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

At the time of the initial investigation into the incident, Chief Michael DeLeo said, “After reviewing the investigation, evaluating all the available evidence and meeting with Officer Pearson, I am supporting the investigative findings that based on the totality of the evidence that it was not objectively reasonable to believe there was an imminent threat of great bodily harm or death at the time that Officer Pearson fired his weapon.”

“We must hold ourselves to the highest standard when making the decision to use deadly force," added DeLeo. "In this case, the officer’s actions were not consistent with the Tallahassee Police Department’s values and policies therefore he will no longer be a member of our organization.”

Less than a week after Pearson's firing, the Big Bend Police Benevolent Association filed a grievance on his behalf.

“Chief DeLeo admitted during the arbitration proceeding that he has spent little time as a patrol officer and hasn’t regularly attended the in-service training he requires of his officers,” said Big Bend PBA President Steven Slade. “It is disheartening that he chose to Monday morning quarterback a courageous officer like Damien Pearson.”

According to a release by the Big Bend PBA, an arbitrator ruled that Pearson had acted within policy and his use of force was justified. The arbitrator also criticized Chief DeLeo's "intervention" in Pearson's termination, saying it was only after the chief reviewed the case that an internal affairs investigator decide to change his finding.

In a report, the arbitrator states, "Pearson was not fired for just cause, was reasonably in fear of being physically harmed or killed and Chief DeLeo’s subjective evaluation of the incident was not supported by an objective analysis of the facts surrounding the incident.”

The Big Bend PBA claims the arbitrator also found that Chief DeLeo "failed to administer discipline evenhandedly," and that he had approved similar uses of force by other officers.

“This unjust firing caused terrible anguish and hardship for Officer Pearson, a brave officer who was simply doing his job,” said Slade. “In the future, I hope Chief DeLeo will allow the internal affairs investigators to perform their duties without interference and will heed the words of this arbitrator.”

The arbitrator has ordered for Pearson to be given back pay and be immediately reinstated to his position as a police officer.

We have reached out to Chief Michael DeLeo and the Tallahassee Police Department and are awaiting word back.