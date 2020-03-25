Archbold confirms sixth coronavirus case

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville's Archbold Memorial Hospital has announced a sixth positive COVID-19 coronavirus case at one of their facilities.

The hospital says four cases are at their Thomasville location, one is at their Grady General Hospital location and one is at their Mitchell County Convalescent location.

The hospital has reported no COVID-19 related deaths and say there are 122 patients who are at home awaiting results.

