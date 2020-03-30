Archbold reports first COVID-19 deaths

By: WALB News 10

March 30, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- Two COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Archbold Memorial Hospital, the first for the hospital system, according to Archbold.

“We are saddened by the first deaths at Archbold from COVID-19, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these patients," the hospital said in a release. “Like other hospital systems across the country, the number of patients we are testing and caring for is rising. During these unprecedented times, we must all do our part to aggressively help mitigate the impact of the virus — it’s imperative to continue social distancing, hand hygiene and cough/sneeze etiquette.”

Below is COVID-19 from the whole hospital system:

Total Positive Results – 35



Total Negative Results – 128



Total Positive Patients at Home – 10



Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home – 162

