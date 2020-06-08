Armed Calhoun County pastor thwarts attempted robbery, according to deputies

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a suspect wanted in an attempted robbery of a church who fled the scene after seeing the church's pastor was armed.

Deputies say on Sunday, June 7, they were dispatched to Poplar Head Baptist Church in reference to an attempted armed robbery.

Authorities say upon arrival, they made contact with the pastor, who said he was in the church preparing for the morning's service when a subject entered and pointed a revolver at him.

CCSO says they were told by the pastor that the suspect then demanded money before running off after the pastor showed his pistol.

Authorities describe the suspect as "dark-complected," white male with hair to his shoulders and facial hair.

CCSO says Department of Corrections K9 teams were requested, and later arrived, to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.

Deputies say the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the area to assist.

Officials say there are no known suspects or persons of interest in the case.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. No further information regarding the suspect has been released.