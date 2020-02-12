Family Dollar armed robbery suspect caught, Bainbridge police say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
February 12, 2020
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Bainbridge Public Safety Department says an armed and dangerous suspect wanted for a robbery at a Camilla Family Dollar and other felonies has been caught.
BPS investigators say they located 34-year-old Travis Donaldson at a residence on Japonica Drive.
BPS says Donaldson was wanted in connection to a robbery that happened Monday around 9 p.m. at a Family Dollar in Camilla.
Donaldson was released from the Georgia Department of Corrections in November 2019 after he served a 10-year sentence for an armed robbery of three deacons behind Camilla First Baptist Church on a Sunday night in 2009.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.