Family Dollar armed robbery suspect caught, Bainbridge police say

February 12, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Bainbridge Public Safety Department says an armed and dangerous suspect wanted for a robbery at a Camilla Family Dollar and other felonies has been caught.

BPS investigators say they located 34-year-old Travis Donaldson at a residence on Japonica Drive.

BPS says Donaldson was wanted in connection to a robbery that happened Monday around 9 p.m. at a Family Dollar in Camilla.

Donaldson was released from the Georgia Department of Corrections in November 2019 after he served a 10-year sentence for an armed robbery of three deacons behind Camilla First Baptist Church on a Sunday night in 2009.

