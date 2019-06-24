Armed robbery at Valdosta laundromat

By:Jordan Barela | WALB News 10

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta laundromat on Vallotton Drive was hit with an early morning armed robbery Monday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Officers responded to Sud City Laundromat, and were told an unknown African-American male, between 30-50 years-old, entered the business with a firearm.

The man demanded money, and got an undisclosed amount, before leaving the scene in a vehicle, VPD officials said.

No injuries were reported, and it appears to be an isolated incident, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Detective Bureau at (229) 293-3145.