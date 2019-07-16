Armed robbery suspect given two life sentences; other suspect to stand trial in January

By: < ahref="https://www.walb.com/2019/07/15/armed-robbery-suspect-given-life-sentences-other-suspect-stand-trial-january/?fbclid=IwAR1rzQYo6_6BtYwTX5nn5SJWUTTMjV18iAq0bauU_uBVy-rUTVcsQ-I6IOw>Asia Wilson | WALB News 10

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -- A Thomasville man was was found guilty on a multiple counts of armed robberies Monday morning, according to Joe Mullholland, South Georgia Judicial Circuit district attorney.

Darrell Perry was given two life sentences, which are to be served concurrently. Perry was charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Perry was set to stand trial Monday but pleaded guilty to life for both Baker and Decatur counties, according to Mullholland.

Kealeeon Miranda, of Thomasville, was also involved, Mulholland said. Miranda will be tried in January.

Perry and Miranda committed “a string of armed robberies” starting in Thomasville and Valdosta, Mulholland said.

In the South Georgia Judicial Circuit, Mulloholland said, they committed the crimes in Decatur County and Bainbridge and Baker County.

Mullholland also said crimes were committed in North Florida and in other Georgia counties.