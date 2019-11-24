Desert Storm veteran honored with Quilt of Valor

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 23, 2019

Army veteran Aaron Dienger is presented with his Quilt of Valor.

Havana, FL (WCTV) -- Army Veteran Aaron Dienger was honored Saturday by the Florida Sewing Society with a Quilt of Valor.

Dienger served as a squad leader and a mortarman during the Desert Storm and Desert Shield operations during the Gulf War. The Florida Sewing Society only gives out one Quilt of Valor per year so it takes a special person to garner the honor.

"It makes me feel like one in a billion," said Aaron Dienger.

The quilts are uniquely made as multiple people have a hand in it's creation. The treasurer of the Sewing Society, Martha Mitchell, says that they never do the same quilt twice because each honoree is different.

"And it's just something that we all felt passionate about," said Mitchell. "We should honor our veterans because they have honored us, they have given their all."

Dienger was very proud and humbled to accept this honor but wanted to make sure that the other thousands of veterans that served were not forgotten.

"I am very proud of the service I did give my country," said Dienger. "But at the end of the day, I believe that a service should be a part of everybody."

He asks that if you are a veteran then you should ask for help because it is the only way that others can help. His selfless character is also shown in his service as he says he would do it again in a heartbeat.

"I always tell people I did it for you and I did it for others," said Dienger. "I would do it again and I would recommend other to try it."

