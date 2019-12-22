Arrest made after shooting in Franklin County

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 22, 2019

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) – A manhunt for a shooting suspect came to an end Sunday night after Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies made an arrest in Apalachicola.

According to a Facebook post, Micahel Baucham, Jr. was arrested around 10:18 p.m.

The shooting happened just after 9:00 last night on 23rd Street. Officials say Baucham shot two people. One of them died, the other was injured.

Authorities say Baucham at first fled on foot, but later was seen driving a black Mazda in the area. He was arrested without incident during a traffic stop put on by a joint APD, FCSO operation.