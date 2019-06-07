Arrest made for alleged arson at Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis has announced the arrest of 23-year-old Seth Johnson in connection with Wednesday's fire at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More.

“I’m thankful no one was injured and a suspect is in police custody giving some peace to all who call St. Thomas More their place of worship. This arrest would not have been possible without the great investigative work by my arson detectives and the Tallahassee Police Department law enforcement officers," Patronis said.

Officials said earlier this week they were investigating the fire as an arson. The fire caused major damage in the church's sanctuary.

Investigators say fingerprints from evidence found at the scene matched Johnson.

Authorities say Johnson was placed into custody and taken to the Tallahassee Police Department for questioning.

Johnson has been booked into the Leon County Jail and has been charged with arson.