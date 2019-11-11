Arrest made in Jackson County after drugs are thrown out of a window during traffic stop

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrests a man for drug possession following a routine traffic stop early Sunday morning.

JCSO making a post on Facebook detailing the encounter.

Around 1:34 a.m., a JCSO Deputy witnessed a vehicle on Highway 231 in Round Lake speeding in a 45 mph zone.

When the deputy pulled over the vehicle, he also saw a white object thrown from the passenger side window.

Another deputy arrived on scene and recovered the object, which was a white pill bottle containing a plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance.

The substance tested positive for meth.

Deputies searched the vehicle further led to the discovery of more drugs in a backpack on the passenger side floorboard.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle, 26-year-old Michael James Hill, admitted in a statement that from the backpack was crushed Xanax that he didn't have a prescription for.

Other passengers in the vehicle said that Hill was the one who threw the drugs out the window.

Hill was arrested and charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

He's being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

