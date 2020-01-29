TPD makes arrest in Ridge Road homicide

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department has made an arrest in Saturday's Ridge Road homicide, according to court records.

This comes just two days after the family of the victim, Johnathan Spooner, made a plea for the public's help to find his killer.

Police arrested 37-year-old Timothy Floyd on homicide, fraud and gun charges in connection to Spooner's death.

He was arrested after police reviewed the victim's financial and phone records, as well as interviewing people that knew him. Investigators pinpointed Spooner's whereabouts over the days before his death.

Evidence from the scene pointed to Floyd as the suspect, and police were able to get a search warrant for his residence. While executing the warrant, more evidence was found that led to Floyd's arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit, police found Spooner's body wrapped in several blankets in the front yard of a vacant home at 203 Ridge Road Saturday. His head was wrapped in plastic

An autopsy showed his head was hit with a hammer or a similar object seven or eight times. Additionally, officers found the body smelled like gasoline and the victim's clothing had what appeared to be burn marks on it.

There was a small piece of what seemed to be the fingertip of a blue latex glove discovered on the ground next to Spooner's body, the affidavit said.

Officers questioned neighbors in the area, including Floyd at 204 Ridge Road, who said he didn't see anything since he was away from his home between 2 and 7 a.m. Saturday. Police reviewed Floyd's Lyft app, which showed he got a ride to and from his home between 3:16 a.m. and 6:37 a.m. that day.

This led investigators to believe Spooner's body was disposed of between 6:37 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

When police reviewed Spooner's phone and financial records, they discovered he was with Floyd in the days leading up to the homicide. Spooner's co-worker told police they heard another man's voice on the phone when he spoke to him on January 22.

Spooner was offering his co-worker a ride, the affidavit said. They declined, then Spooner never showed up to work that day, which the co-worker said was highly unusual. His phone records showed he was in the area of Ridge Road.

Spooner's debit card activity on January 22 and 23 included transactions at a Circle K, McDonald's, withdrawals at Capital City Bank and Wells Fargo and a purchase at a Family Dollar.

Video from the Circle K showed Spooner was with Floyd, but the video from the McDonald's drive-thru wasn't clear enough to see who was in the car. Police say the video from the Capital City Bank ATM showed Spooner made the withdrawal, however, police say they're still reviewing the Wells Fargo video.

That video came after he last spoke to his co-worker. Video from the Family Dollar showed Floyd entered the store alone and used Spooner's debit card to buy something.

In the video, it appeared Floyd was wearing the same jacket he wore when police spoke to him after finding Spooner's body. Additionally, he was wearing a beanie hat with "KUSH" on the front, which was a hat Spooner was wearing in a picture posted on his Facebook page on January 18.

Investigators requested to sift through the trash Waste Pro picked up from Floyd's home on Tuesday, and they found the hood of a yellow rain jacket and a blue latex glove, the affidavit said.

Police found Spooner's vehicle abandoned at Syntech Systems on Saturday. Video from the business was reviewed, and a black man similar in size and appearance to Floyd drove the vehicle to the location, exited the vehicle and then left the area on foot. They walked toward the area of the bike path, which leads to Ridge Road.

More surveillance video showed the suspect walked south on the bike path, then west on Ridge Road, which leads back to Floyd's residence.

The person was wearing a gray hat, yellow rain jacket, dark pants, slides and socks.

Police got a search warrant for Floyd's residence. The affidavit said they found a roll of clear plastic bags, a blue latex glove, a pillowcase matching the sheets Spooner was wrapped in and slides similar to the one the suspect was wearing in the surveillance video.

Police also found a revolver in the home, which Floyd admitted was his. He has an armed robbery with a firearm charge on his record.

Additionally, police found blood stains on the sofa.

After the search, Floyd was taken to the police department, where he admitted to killing Spooner with a hammer. He explained to police the two were friends, and he allowed Spooner to stay at his home twice a week in exchange for rides to work.

Police arrested him following the interview.

Floyd is being held at the Leon County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.