Arrest made in Valdosta homicide, police say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 13, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting on Bemiss Road.

Police say the shooting happened on Saturday during a party at a home in the 2400 block of Bemiss Road.

According to police, 33-year-old Tonya Alexander got a gun and shot 35-year-old Sherrod Leonard while they were fighting at the party.

Police say Leonard was found dead at the scene.

Officers made the arrest after numerous interviews and processing evidence from the scene, according to the department.

Alexander now faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges. She was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.

“I am proud of the quick response of our officers who were able to get the offender into custody quickly, along with the thorough investigative work of our detectives," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. "The assistance that we received from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol with crowd control, is a great example of teamwork between the agencies.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.