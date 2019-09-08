Arrest made in connection to Governor's Square shooting

By WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is saying an arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting that happened outside of the Regal Cinemas.

We are choosing to not name the suspect because they are 16 years old and it is unknown at this time if they will be charged as an adult.

Officials say the suspect and the victim were in an argument outside of the theater. During the argument, the suspect shot the victim and ran away.

Once the suspect was arrested, officers served a search warrant to their house, finding the firearm they believe was used in the shooting. TPD would like to thank everyone who assisted in the investigation.