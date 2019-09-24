Arrest made in murder of Pelham man

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 24, 2019

PELHAM, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they, along with the Pelham Police Department, have made an arrested for the July 2019 murder of Kenneth "Keith" Cooper.

GBI says 47-year-old Ricky Carl Davis has been arrested in the death of Cooper, which happened on Friday, July 19. Officials say Cooper was found dead in the front yard of his residence on David Street in Pelham.

Officials say Davis has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (two counts), home invasion and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Authorities did not give a description of the events that led to the murder.

Anyone who has information pertaining to this death investigation is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Pelham Police Department at (229) 294-6000.