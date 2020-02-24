Art event highlights how people of every ability can express themselves

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 23, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) — Kleman Plaza was full of Tallahassee organizations that teamed up to showcase different forms of art.

This weekend they held an event showcasing works of art made by talented members of our community who are differently-abled.

These artist used their creativity to show how people express themselves in different ways.

Some people create art with chainsaws, some with their hands,

and others with paint. All are forms of expression, especially for those that have special needs. That's why multiple Tallahassee groups banded together to showcase art from a different perspective

Brett Ketcham, a special needs parent, wanted to show those in the community that art is in the eye of the beholder.

"Maybe have just a little bit of experience of what it is like to have a special need or disability while we're enjoying our art," said Ketcham.

Brett says his 14-year-old son is non-verbal and in a wheelchair, so it is hard for him to express himself but once he found that outlet, he wanted to help others find their own

"He does really enjoy music and art and my idea was to try to mimic that," Ketcham said. "I don't really know how he experiences it but I just know that he loves it."

One of the organizations that helped Ketcham portray the artistic abilities of this community is Gretchen Everhart School, who works with special needs kids every day.

"When students’ needs can't be met at regular school settings, despite a lot of intervention, they look to having students served at our school," said school president Jane Floyd Bullen. "As it turns out we end up serving students from six surrounding counties."

Bullen says they serve so many counties because the need for specialized help is so great. Yet, most people don't know anything about their school.

"Sometimes we're considered a well-kept secret," Bullen goes on to say. "I think a lot of our community doesn't realize the needs that we're able to serve through a school."

A secret, that gives those with special needs a chance to be themselves in ways they can't normally show.

"All of us have some kind of talent. We really highlight those in the community of people that have disabilities," said Bullen.

If you wish to volunteer or help Gretchen Everhart School you can visit their web page at leoncountyschools.net.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.