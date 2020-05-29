TLH uses grant funding to ramp up cargo traffic following increase in passenger numbers

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Despite low travel numbers, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Tallahassee International Airport; May numbers show a slight uptick over April.

TLH first saw a decline in traffic in mid-March; April numbers looked much worse.

Traffic in the month of April for 2020 was 96%, lower than April of 2019. However, preliminary May numbers are only 85% lower than May of 2019.

Deputy Director of Aviation Jim Durwin says TLH numbers are consistent with other airports across the country.

"We're hoping that the upward trend is going to continue and we really anticipate sort of a slow recovery for air travel, but the trends are moving in the right direction," said Durwin.

Durwin wants to emphasize that it is safe to travel through TLH; he says the airlines, TSA, and airport employees are committed to sanitizing high-touch areas and maintaining social distancing.

Cargo-Focused

During the pandemic, cargo traffic at TLH has increased; it's a trend the airport is hoping to take advantage of.

"We think there's great opportunity for Tallassee to serve as a good center for air cargo traffic movement. We feel that will help not only the airport, but also the community. We feel that will be an economic engine," said Durwin.

At the Wednesday, June 3 City Commission meeting, TLH is requesting approval to accept an FDOT grant and use it to expand the air cargo ramp.

According to the agenda, TLH initially planned to use the $500,000 grant for Hangar improvements.

"Since that time, the significant changes in the aviation market from COVID-19 impacts have indicated that the Airport’s best use of the funding would be for an expansion to the Air Cargo Apron to provide needed aircraft parking area to facilitate growth in the Freight, Logistics, and Distribution Market," the item reads.

In addition to the FDOT grant, TLH received more than $21 million from the FAA in mid-April.

The federal grant will go toward operating expenses, including keeping people employed, and airport improvements. The air cargo ramp improvement may be one of the infrastructure projects to be funded by part of the grant.

New TSA protocols

If you travel through TLH or other airports around the country, you may notice new TSA guidelines.

"Due to COVID-19 issues that are ongoing, TSA had made some modifications to the liquids and gels policy, and then also to the food policy. And also that is an effort to minimize contact points so that hopefully we can help address flattening the curve," said Durwin.

Travelers will be asked to keep their boarding passes with them, rather than handing them to TSA employees.

Anyone traveling with food will be asked to carry it in a clear plastic bag, to avoid the opening and closing of carry-on bags.

The TSA has also allowed for an exception to the amount of liquid hand sanitizer that passengers can carry in their bags; you can now have up to 12 ounces.

To keep lines moving quickly, TLH and the TSA ask that you review the TSA website before traveling. You can find more information by clicking here.