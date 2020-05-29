As State Attorney investigates officer-involved shootings, grand juries cannot convene due to COVID-19

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Of the three officer-involved shootings in Tallahassee during 2020, one investigation is ready to be brought before the grand jury; however, that group cannot convene, due to COVID-19.

On March 20, an officer-involved shooting after a carjacking attempt killed Mychael Johnson on Blairstone Road.

On Tuesday, May 19, police were called to the 2600 block of North Monroe Street to investigate an altercation; Wilbon Woodward was killed in the officer-involved shooting that followed.

Most recently, on Wednesday, May 27, a fatal stabbing led to an officer-involved shooting on Holton Street, where Natosha "Tony" McDade was killed.

State Attorney Jack Campbell says any time an officer shoots a person, he takes it to the grand jury.

"It's not legally required, and not everyone does it," said Campbell, explaining his policy.

"A homicide, by definition, is the killing of another human being. There are lawful homicides, justifiable homicides, accidental homicides, and obviously criminal homicides. But this is a homicide like any other, and we're going to work with law enforcement throughout the process," said Campbell.

Grand Juries are currently suspended until July 3, and that date could be extended further.

Campbell says the community has a right to ask questions, and he wants citizens to be able to trust law enforcement.

"This is the most powerful way that I can put all the facts out to the public, the 21 citizens, who have the power to literally charge the officer with murder, or find that the officer used deadly force appropriately," said Campbell.

In the officer-involved shooting from March 20, TPD and the State Attorney's Office investigation is complete. It will go before the Grand Jury when they are able to convene again.

The Grand Jury itself is an investigative agency and can hear additional testimony that may not have been covered in previous investigation.

The group is made up of 21 citizens and lasts for six months. The current group was impaneled in January, meaning a new group will have to be selected in July.

Campbell says he has heard about multiple social media posts in which people claim to have information about Wednesday's shooting; he asks that if you have evidence to share, contact the State Attorney's Office or the Tallahassee Police Department.